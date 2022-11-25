×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Fairy tales are not just for children

‘Absolutely Nuts’ is pantomime with an adult twist

By Zamandulo Malonde - 25 November 2022

Fairy tales are not a pleasure reserved only for children.

Tarryn Light Productions’ newest show, Absolutely Nuts — The Melodrama, has proved that adults, too, have a large appetite for the genre of storytelling. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read