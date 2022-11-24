‘Donell will face his demons and take accountability’ — Sonia Mbele breaks her silence on her son’s alleged abusive ways

Actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele has broken her silence about abuse allegations levelled against her son, Donell Sedibe.

Sonia Mbele trended after her son’s girlfriend accused him of abuse.

The girlfriend, Reokeditswe Makete, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of the injuries she alleged Donell caused after she confronted him about his cheating ways.

Addressing the matter Sonia released a statement on her social media platforms.

She revealed the abuse she suffered herself from the age of 17 to 26, the reason she does not condone abuse in all its forms.

Read the rest of the statement here

I not only welcomed Reokeditswe Makete into my home, but I treated her her as a daughter and worked with her in support of her career in the entertainment industry, and right now I would like to reassure her that she still has my love and full support.

As a mother I wish she had come to me to inform me on what was going on because finding out on social media broke my heart. I've always been there, I've been supportive.

I now realise I should have taken preventative measures much earlier such as counselling and/or child therapy, but sometimes the mistake we tend to make as African single mothers is to assume and hope that things will work out for the best, meanwhile certain past behaviours can affect generations to come.

That said, Donell will face his demons and take accountability for his actions and let the law take its course. I refuse to raise a man like his father. Rehab, therapy and internal healing will prevail.

Thank you, South Africa