Mourners have gathered at Lewende Woord in Centurion, Gauteng, for a memorial service in honour of musician and businessman Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.
The star died on Sunday morning with details surrounding his death under investigation.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton at about 12.30am on Sunday.
He said Gauteng police were searching for suspects and investigating circumstances that led to the shooting in which Sefoka died and another person was seriously injured.
His death sent shock waves across the industry, with famous friends and colleagues paying tribute to him.
Many of them are expected to attend and speak at the memorial service on Wednesday.
It was requested that all in attendance wear white in his honour.
WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for DJ Sumbody
