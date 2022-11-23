While Trevor Noah might be ditching the small screen as host of The Daily Show, it seems he's set to make his silver screen debut.
In October the comedian announced he was leaving the popular talk show after seven years. His comedic career will continue on Comedy Central and he will catch up on things he's missed out on.
“It’s been absolutely amazing and I found myself thinking about everything we’ve gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, more pandemic — and I realised that after the seven years my time is up,” he said.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter as the cover star for the November issue, Trevor explained his exit from the show, saying he wants to venture into other avenues and is exploring writing plays and doing voice-over work.
“I’d love to make great movies and I’d like to act in some of them, but I think stardom is a by-product of a job well executed, so that’s not something I’m too concerned about,” he said.
Trevor also shot down reports of him being romantically linked to Dua Lipa, saying the singer is married a woman.
The paparazzi pictures of the two stars went viral on social media and Trevor wants a little bit less of the spotlight.
“If anything, I wouldn’t mind a little less stardom so I can eat a few meals uninterrupted.”
Trevor Noah plans to take up acting after leaving 'The Daily Show'
