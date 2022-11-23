Earlier this year MaMkhize and Andile Mpisane were celebrating gracing billboards in one of New York's busiest streets. The musician and soccer star took to his timeline to express his gratitude.
“This moment right here is everything to me, I do not take it for granted. Dreams really do come true and I am forever grateful for this opportunity,” he wrote.
Andile's mother, reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, accompanied him on the trip and was beaming with pride. She donned a orange fur jacket and black pants to match the billboard in support of her son.
“Proud moment. I’m truly at a loss for words. Seeing my prince @andilempisane10 on a billboard in Times Square has been the highlight of this trip. I made sure I rocked my black and orange to support him.”
Mashbeatz and Kamo Mphela grace New York billboards
Image: Instagram/ Mashbeatz
Mashbeatz and Kamo Mphela recently appeared in New York's Times Square and their fans are super excited for them.
Taking to their Instagram timeline they shared a snap of them gracing the billboards.
"South African hip-hop made it to New York Times Square billboards. Thank you God. Thank you @youtubemusic for believing in black voices."
In Kamo's comment section media personality turned rapper Anele Zondo paid the amapiano star a compliment and gave her flowers while she is alive.
"Thank you for being an inspiring story. Thank you for making a South African believe it’s possible. Thank you for all the work you put in for that. We love you," she wrote.
