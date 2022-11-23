Zolisa took to Instagram last month to share a fond memory of his on-screen brother, recalling his advice about not paying attention to hate. The actor and Shona played the Masire brothers in the first season of Kings of Joburg.
I have no words: Shona Ferguson portrait warms Connie's heart
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson
Connie Ferguson was speechless after being gifted a portrait of her late husband Shona Ferguson.
The couple was married for 19 years when Shona died from Covid-19 complications in July last year.
On Instagram recently Connie shared that Netflix SA gave her the portrait and shared a clip of artist John Adams while he was working on it.
“Netflix SA, I really have no words! Thank you for honouring #kingSHO in such a special, meaningful way. The tribute painting really captures his essence and his presence was strong at the #netflixsummer celebration!@johnjadamsfit You sir are super talented Thank you for this beautiful painting of the most amazing human I’ve ever known! It truly is special, and the best gift to me and my family. Bless you and bless you,” the businesswoman wrote.
Zolisa took to Instagram last month to share a fond memory of his on-screen brother, recalling his advice about not paying attention to hate. The actor and Shona played the Masire brothers in the first season of Kings of Joburg.
“It's at times like these I miss this guy. He would always say: 'For each hater you have you have 1,000 people who love you. Embrace their love. Throw away the hate.' Thanks to my loyal family. My supporters. My friends. Let's keep going.”
Connie marked the first day of shooting the series with a heartfelt letter to her “angel”.
“Dear Sho. My angel, thank you for everything! Day 1 of KOJ on the 1st working day of the week was a success! You’d be very proud of the team! I certainly am! Long live my king, long live!” she wrote.
