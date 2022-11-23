Among those who mourned his death was EFF leader Julius Malema.
DJ Sumbody to be remembered at memorial service on Wednesday
Digital Editor
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Close friends and family will gather on Wednesday for a memorial service for musician and businessman Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.
The star died on Sunday morning with details surrounding his death under investigation.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton at about 12.30am on Sunday.
He said Gauteng police were searching for suspects and investigating circumstances that led to the shooting in which Sefoka died and another person was seriously injured.
His death sent shockwaves across the industry, with famous friends and colleagues paying tribute to him.
They are expected to attend the memorial service in his honour. It will be streamed to the public on YouTube and Facebook from 10am.
It was requested that all in attendance wear white in his honour.
Among those who mourned his death was EFF leader Julius Malema.
The politician was heartbroken and claimed the state had failed the star.
“Oupa, we failed you. Like many others, you are a victim of a mafia state, failed state. Robala mfanaka mara I’m not OK.”
Rapper Cassper Nyovest said the death had broken his heart and shared a video of the late star on the set of his Billiato advert.
“My beautiful brother, Ntja ya Kota. You broke my heart. I won’t lie, ha ke shapo. You had big plans,” he wrote.
He said bond the two shared was special.
“You were always there for me and I was always there for you. I really can’t take the pain and I pray for healing, acceptance and understanding. Pelo yaka e botloko SumB. Aneva Jo!”
Idols SA judge Somizi said DJ Sumbody's death had left him “numb” and shared the emotional last conversation they had.
“He was at a salon being groomed and his last words to me were: 'Don’t forget to wear white tomorrow because it’s going to look like we are in heaven'.
“Obviously we didn’t think much about that statement. Little did we know today it’s going to be exactly that, literally heaven. Rest easy, Oupa. What a joker you were, a hard worker and very humble,” he wrote.
