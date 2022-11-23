American audiences react to the first season of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

While South Africans may have forgotten the Real Housewives of Durban and the drama that unfolded in the first season, American audiences are playing catch up and are hooked.
The reality show aired on Showmax recently went international after Bravo attained the rights to air the first season.
A viral video of an American woman reviewing the show has been circulating on Twitter, with tweeps impressed by the storyline.
The Durban version of the show featured Nonkanyiso Conco, Sorisha Naidoo, Ayanda Ncwane, Annie Lodick-Mthembu, Kgomotso Ndungane and Nonku Williams.
Among the content that has them hooked is the drama around Nonku and Ayanda.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nonku refuted claims that she had no content to share other than mentioning Ayanda.
“I saw people speaking of my obsession with Ayanda and I don't know where that is coming from. Bringing up Sifiso in the first season was only for my daughter's sake for me and her to get closure, which I did in a way but that was not my only content.”
She penned a lengthy Instagram post: Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Nonkululeko Williams. I’m loved, blessed and a highly favoured woman of The Most High God. I’m blessed with three amazing beautiful children. I have siblings and parents who love me unconditionally. I’m a respected businesswoman and work very hard to provide for my family.
“For a long time I have kept quiet and not responded to some of the most insinuating comments on social media but it’s time I speak up. I have a voice and as long as I have breath in my body I will never stop speaking and saying enough is enough. Enough of cyber bullying and people thinking they are entitled to someone’s life they know nothing about.
