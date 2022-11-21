EFF leader Julius Malema has paid heartbroken tribute to DJ Sumbody, claiming the popular musician was “a victim of a failed mafia state”.
The star, real name Oupa John Sefoka, died on Sunday morning with details surrounding his death still under investigation.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton at about 12.30am on Sunday.
He said Gauteng police were searching for suspects and investigating circumstances that led to the shooting in which two people — one of them Sefoka — died and another was seriously injured.
Taking to social media, Malema said he was “not OK”.
“Oupa, we failed you. Like many others, you are a victim of a mafia state, failed state. Robala mfanaka mara I’m not OK.”
‘You are the victim of a mafia, failed state’ — Malema heartbroken at DJ Sumbody’s death
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Masondo said when police arrived at the scene they found two people inside a VW Golf with gunshot wounds.
“Both victims, a driver and a passenger, were certified dead on the scene. It was reported that the third victim, who was driving a BMW X5, was taken to the nearest medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds,” he said.
Masondo said the motive for the shooting was unknown and urged anyone with information to come forward.
“Police appeal to anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects, to please call the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or report to the nearest police station. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS app that can be downloaded on any smartphone.”
