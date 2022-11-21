In November 2020 news broke of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declining to prosecute singer Sjava after Lady Zamar opened a case of rape against him.
According to Sowetan, the NPA threw out the case on the grounds they believed “the facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution”.
Sjava took to his social media to share how the claims had affected his career.
“There are so many things I have lost. So many projects I have shot and worked on, then after I shoot I am told that they can't air them or be associated with me because I have rape accusations against me. Then I get cut out,” Sjava said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently following the launch of her EP titled Amara after a three-year hiatus, Lady Zamar reflected on how she reached “rock bottom” when she faced public scrutiny in light of the news.
“I sat back and thought, this could have been avoided had I said no a little louder, or done something. It could've been avoided but it wasn't because we're all doing this life thing for the very first time ... I'm doing life for the first time and I had to accept that I made mistakes. What other people have done is not on me but I'm responsible for my life.
“Twitter can be quite a toxic place, it can be violent and can cause a lot of people to get depressed, anxious or commit suicide — but because I love the app I wanted people who look up to me to have a space where I am and give them things that could possibly benefit them.”
No one should lie about getting raped: Lady Zamar reacts to pupil allegedly taking his own life
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Lady Zamar has cautioned against spreading distorted claims of abuse.
The musician shot up the trends list after social media users tagged her on a story of a grade 11 high school student who allegedly took his own life after allegedly being falsely accused of raping a fellow learner.
Reacting to the news, the Collide hitmaker took to her timeline to share her dismay at people making defamatory claims.
“It’s terrible reading. No one should ever lie about getting raped. R.I.P.” she wrote.
