Social media went into overdrive on Monday over the “beautiful and personal” farewell message the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, shared with iconic musician Elton John ahead of his farewell performance in the US.
The British icon had the final show of his last US tour at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday and was joined by Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile.
The show was also streamed live on Disney+.
The duke and duchess shared a heartwarming message to the Rocketman hitmaker in a surprise cameo.
The couple congratulated the singer on the tour and thanked him for his contribution to music over the decades.
“Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend.
“Even though this is your official retirement, this will not be your last gig. We know that. We love you and congratulations on the incredible career,” Harry said with his arm around his wife.
Many took to social media to share their reactions to the couple’s cameo, focusing on how “loved up” they look in the clip.
Fans gush over Harry and Meghan’s ‘beautiful, personal’ farewell message to Elton John
Story producer
Image: Molly Darlington/Reuters
Social media went into overdrive on Monday over the “beautiful and personal” farewell message the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, shared with iconic musician Elton John ahead of his farewell performance in the US.
The British icon had the final show of his last US tour at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Sunday and was joined by Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile.
The show was also streamed live on Disney+.
The duke and duchess shared a heartwarming message to the Rocketman hitmaker in a surprise cameo.
The couple congratulated the singer on the tour and thanked him for his contribution to music over the decades.
“Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades. Thank you for being the friend you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend.
“Even though this is your official retirement, this will not be your last gig. We know that. We love you and congratulations on the incredible career,” Harry said with his arm around his wife.
Many took to social media to share their reactions to the couple’s cameo, focusing on how “loved up” they look in the clip.
The duo’s cameo comes weeks before they are set to be bestowed with the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for their “work on racial justice, mental health and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation”.
The awards gala will take place on December 6 in New York.
John’s global tour started in September 2018. He performed in North America and Europe before returning to North America.
He is set to perform in Australia and New Zealand before wrapping up the tour in Europe in 2023.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure