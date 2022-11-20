Musician Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, has died.
The family confirmed the news in a statement, saying details surrounding his death could not be released as investigations were under way.
“Oupa John Sefoka allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 20 ... investigations are still ongoing. The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.
Unconfirmed reports on social media said the DJ was shot dead while on his way to a gig.
DJ Sumbody's death has left Mzansi shook. Celebrities and fans have taken to social media to share tributes to the late star.
“Always kept it 100. RIP DJ Sumbody,” Da L.E.S wrote.
“What a year. Now DJ Sumbody. What a lovely gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. This is not right,” Nandi Madida wrote.
Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka has died
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Musician Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, has died.
The family confirmed the news in a statement, saying details surrounding his death could not be released as investigations were under way.
“Oupa John Sefoka allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 20 ... investigations are still ongoing. The Sefoka family and Sumsounds Music Management have kindly requested privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.
Unconfirmed reports on social media said the DJ was shot dead while on his way to a gig.
DJ Sumbody's death has left Mzansi shook. Celebrities and fans have taken to social media to share tributes to the late star.
“Always kept it 100. RIP DJ Sumbody,” Da L.E.S wrote.
“What a year. Now DJ Sumbody. What a lovely gentle giant. Condolences to his loved ones. This is not right,” Nandi Madida wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure