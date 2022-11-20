Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to musician and Ayepyep co-owner Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.
DJ Sumbody died in the early hours of Sunday.
His family confirmed the news in a statement, saying details surrounding his untimely death could not be released as investigations were under way.
On social media, however, there was speculation the DJ was shot dead while on his way to a gig.
EFF leader Julius Malema was among the celebrities who shared tributes on their timeline.
“Oupa, we failed you. Like many others, you are a victim of a mafia state, failed state. Robala mfanaka mara I’m not OK,” Malema wrote.
In a statement, the EFF seemingly confirmed the 'drive-by shooting' reports.
“His tragic passing, which is a result of what seems to be a drive-by shooting is a confirmation of the boldness of criminals in SA. People are being murdered with little to noconsequence and organised hits on civilians have become the norm under the incompetent and cowardly leadership of Bheki Cele,” the party said.
'Batho ba slege jo! Ai mara bafethu this can't be it' — Mzansi mourns the death of DJ Sumbody
“His tragic passing is a confirmation of the boldness of criminals in SA.”
Journalist
Image: Twitter
In the early hours of Sunday, Cassper also shared a cryptic post seemingly reacting to the death of his close friend.
“Batho ba slege jo! Ai Mara bafethu this can’t be it.” he wrote.
“Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. RIP Oupa John Sefoka #Djsumbody #MonateMpolaye. You ran your race Ntwanas, see you on the flip side,” DJ and Kalawa Jazmee record label owner Oskido wrote.
Take a look at some of the tributes below:
