WATCH | 'Until we meet again' — Family and friends bid farewell to Pearl Shongwe

Close friends, family members and colleagues of Pearl Shongwe gathered at Welfare Centre, Diepkloof Zone1, in Soweto to bid their final goodbyes to the late star.
The Metro FM news anchor and Daily Thetha host died on November 8.
Pearl was remembered as a kind person who was passionate about her work and loved her friends and family, constantly showing them kindness and compassion. The media personality was laid to rest at Nasrec memorial park.
Her sister Nonhlanhla Shongwe wept as she recalled when she almost lost her sister when she was hit by a car back in their school days and how she was inconsolable being faced with the reality today.
“I know that I am not ready to say goodbye, so I cannot say goodbye. This for me is a 'until we meet again' ... it was very evident that she is going to be the brightest star.
“I just want to let you know that you mean the world to us, only a heart as dear as yours could give so unselfishly ... I know and trust that our Lord will see us through.”
Pearl's close friend since high school Ninhlanhla Mayisela spoke of her as a “supportive and present friend”.
“She was my cheerleader. She was there through the darkest moments ... she was there for it all ...”
Metro FM presenter and DJ Mo Flava spoke of his relationship with Pearl after meeting her when they worked together at YFM.
“She's done so much for me in my career ... As much as she was a star ... she was a star because she was talented. But she was also a star because she was able to bring a shine to your life. She helped me become better at what I do. Whether she was my manager at some point as a DJ, a co-host on a radio show, or news. She helped me shine. She had an incredible impact on my life,” he said.
MetroFM, programme manager Siyanda Philani Fikelephi lauded Pearl for her hard work and never taking for granted any opportunity that came her way.
“It's been a rough ten days since we received the unfortunate news ... today is about celebrating the life of Pearl ... I would want to remember her for who she was. She was such a workaholic ... she spoke things into existence ...”
Founder of TMF and executive producer of Daily Thetha Thabo Mphelo recalled the last weeks before Pearls passing.
“We've lost one of our own [and] it's been very hard. We are broken. We were never ready for this ... When I look back just a couple of weeks ago, how the entire team of Daily Thetha including Pearl were excited about the new season ... she made sure she pushed all of us.
“She encouraged everyone ... whether on radio or television. She was just a complete artist. We've learnt a lot from her, her legacy will remain with us. She will always be part of us.”
