Less than four months after launching her podcast, Nontsikelelo “Ntsiki” Mazwai's production company has given her the boot, replacing her with new hosts.
Electribe Productions announced in a statement on social media on Friday they have parted ways with Ntsiki after the activist and poet posted cryptic posts on her Twitter timeline alleging she was bullied by her production company.
The company said it was taking a “new creative direction, changing the structure and format of the show”, due to a strained professional relationship.
“Unpopular Opinion was conceived and conceptualised by Electribe Productions to be a platform for insightful, educational and in-depth conversation with different voices from all spheres of life. This basic tenet has not changed and the past two weeks' episodes are testament of that fact. We are aware of the accusations made by Ntsiki and we will address them under advisement,” read the statement.
In response to the statement, Ntsiki shared a series of posts demanding her previous episodes be deleted, saying she had taken legal action against them, and that she would make a return with her own podcast.
“Personally I don't feel like I lost anything ... I watched myself transform into one of the best hosts in the country, possibly continent, possibly world. We discovered such a beautiful side of my brand ... The compassionate listener. Now onto the next challenge,” she wrote.
Read some of the tweets below:
'I was bullied off my own work': Ntsiki Mazwai's podcast comes to an end
