Uber Eats launches grocery store: here's what you need to know

From delivering your chicken to creating a supermarket for everything else you need, Uber Eats wants to take over your pantry.
The service recently launched its Uber Eats Market, in partnership with Smart Kitchen Co, to provide food and groceries you may not find elsewhere on the app.
It works just like any other Uber Eats app store, but offers speciality items such as dairy and meat alternatives.
It also has a “bundles” feature of preselected items around a specific theme, such as “Movie Night”, “Brekky Bundle” and “Cleaning Bundle”.
GREAT, BUT HOW QUICK WILL I GET MY GROCERIES?
Head of Grocery and New Verticals for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa Cikida Gcali-Mabusela said more than 60% of people who shopped on the market got their groceries in less than 15 minutes.
SO OTHER PEOPLE ARE USING IT?
Uber Eats said within a week of its launch the store had become the number one performing non-restaurant outlet on its app.
It is rolling out nine online store presences nationwide with Smart Kitchen Co, with plans to have markets operating in more than 30 locations across SA by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
WILL IT CREATE MORE JOBS?
Gcali-Mabusela said the market will assist delivery people to make a living or supplement their income, while also potentially creating jobs for Smart Kitchen Co.
“While food delivery will always be in high demand, we know that the best way to maximise your earnings is through a diverse range of income-generating activities, and the Uber Eats app is fast becoming the preferred platform for delivery people in SA to be able to achieve that income diversification and business growth.
“We are proud of this partnership with Smart Kitchen Co, a youth-founded, youth-led start-up which was founded in 2017 by Jasper Meyers. Supporting youth entrepreneurship is at the heart of our operations and through this partnership Smart Kitchen can potentially increase the staff count from 45 to 200 due to increased demand provided through the Uber Eats partnership.”
