‘This wasn’t just a job for Pearl it was love’ — SABC colleagues pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe

Colleagues at the SABC were heartbroken as they remembered Pearl Shongwe’s special touch and boldness at the organisation.
They had nothing but good things to say about her passion, work ethic and dedication not only as a presenter but as a news reader.
Marian Nyako-Lartey, host of The Boomerang, on Metro FM said she was not ready to speak about her friend but she knew it would’ve been an injustice not to speak about Pearl.
“I was processing in my mind how do you speak about Pearl, where do you start?”
“Pearl wanted us to travel in December, she wanted us to just enjoy life together because she had been through a lot and wanted to travel, unfortunately we can’t do the trip together ... She might not be able to stamp her passport but I will still go next month in her honour. I would also like to thank her for allowing Pearl to soar as much as she soared, allowing her not just love but to love everybody whether she met them personally or through engagements on social media. Pearl encouraged people, she didn’t have to know you to encourage you. She didn’t have to know you to love you.”
SABC’s head of local content Lala Tuku said Pearl’s content direction for Daily Thetha was unmatched.
“As the SABC we are deeply saddened by the passing of Pearl, this was one soul that had dedicated her life to the industry and much of it to the SABC. When it comes to content creation she was hungry. Pearl was enthusiastic and super passionate about engaging our audiences on all mediums. Her dedication was without question.
She said Pearl was very hands on.
“Her passion and dedication set her apart from many of her peers, when we were looking for a presenter on a show called One Day Leader, Pearl was a natural choice. When Daily Thetha was looking for a new talent again Pearl became the natural choice.”
Seasoned Metro FM broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi said Pearl Shongwe was the one person he could share and interact with the most at the station.
“I was drawn to Pearl by many things, some seen things, some unseen things. There were conversations, there were deep conversations but there was also small talk. In all the years I’ve spent in this university called the Metro FM, after my show I go home, but when Pearl was reading the news on Sunday, I found myself knocking off and spending an hour or two hanging out with her in the studio and there would be laughter in the studio.”
‘This wasn’t just a job for Pearl it was love’ — SABC colleagues pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe
‘Pearl encouraged people, she didn’t have to know you to encourage you’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Shongwe
