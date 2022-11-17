SPOTLIGHT | 'She Said' launches in SA; Black Panther movie breaks African records; final season of 'The Wife'
Powerful movie about exposing predatory Harvey Weinstein, and win tickets to see it; 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' box office soars; Showmax series hits viewing high
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more.
In this week’s episode, we have a closer look at the powerful movie, She Said, opening this week, about real-life New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who exposed the sexual misconduct of one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, Harvey Weinstein of Miramax Films.
We follow the journalists’ Herculean efforts to uncover the story of decades of sexual abuse, harassment and assault against women, whether Miramax employees or hopeful actors. It finally took more than 90 women, five years of court proceedings, the entire #MeToo movement and the intervention of the New York state governor to bring him to justice and prompted changes in the system that enabled his abuse.
Directed by award-winning actress, screenwriter and director Maria Schrader (Love Life) and starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Twohey and Kantor, the film is based on their 2019 New York Times best-selling book: She Said — How two reporters broke the story that changed the rules about sex and power, which won them a Pulitzer Prize. Look out for interviews with the extraordinary cast in this week’s episode. It co-stars Samantha Morton and Patricia Clarkson, plus Ashley Judd as herself.
The film is also perfectly timed for the annual global campaign of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (November 25-December 10).
We also look at some industry records this week: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has earned the biggest opening weekend in West, East and Southern Africa. On the small screen, SA’s award-winning Showmax TV series, The Wife, just launched its third and final season, setting a new four-day viewing record. This season introduces several new faces, including Safta winner Wiseman Mncube, taking over the iconic role from Bonko Khoza as the ‘national husband’.
Next week we look at horror film The Nanny, coming to cinemas from November 25. Starring Senegalese actress Anna Diop, it touches on West African folklore but also what it means to be a black immigrant woman in America.
