Kanye's ex Julia Fox weighs in on Sonia & Matthew Booth cheesecake saga

South Africa's cheesecake drama has gone global, with Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox weighing in on South African footballer Mathew Booth's alleged infidelity.
Matthew's wife Sonia had SA in a mess last week when she made the claim against her husband. Recounting one of the alleged incidents that brought her to breaking point, she claimed Matthew had stayed up at night in their house making cheesecake for his mistress. She also claimed her Tupperware cake carrier had shown up at the alleged mistress's house.
Matthew said the allegations were unfounded and his legal team would deal with the matter.
Julia, who has also taken to social media to speak on her relationship with the American rapper, reacted to a TikTok video breaking down the Booth's “cheesecake saga”.
“We need to normalise publicly outing these men! Silence = protecting them,” she wrote.
Sonia said she had hired a private investigator to corroborate her suspicions her husband was having an affair.
The investigation revealed Matthew had allegedly been dipping into their son's education fund to impress the other woman and his peers.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Matthew said: “It is the utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage that these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.”
