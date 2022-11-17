Moshe Ndiki is loving on his bestie, actress and TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, on her 40th birthday.
Inside Moshe Ndiki's heartwarming birthday message to Thembisa Mdoda- Nxumalo
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Moshe Ndiki is loving on his bestie, actress and TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, on her 40th birthday.
On Instagram recently, the actor and TV presenter had nothing but sweet words to describe his friend, who has been in his corner and prayed for him.
"My lover, my bestie, my sister is turning 40 today. Sthandwa sam, my soul mate there aren’t enough words to express the love I have for you and what you mean to me.
"Thank you. Thank you Theshy for being my prayer warrior when times get tough, thank you for praying with me when it’s good for it to last. In this life and the next I’ll always love you, Hayke if 40 looks like this then I can’t wait to turn 40."
Thembisa returned the love: "My boo. Stharara sam. I love you forever and a lifetime. Thank you for loving me so authentically. You are everything and more."
Moshe is making a point of showing the women he admires some love and he's doing it openly and loudly.
In a separate Insta post he appreciated Idols judge and actress Thembi Seete.
"That’s the post and this is the caption. I can’t believe I share a space with this woman, where I get to be vulnerable and I get to be me, where we miss each other, support each other, she is and forever will be."
Thembi was touched: "My word, reading this makes me so emotional. I love and enjoy you so much. You are beautiful inside and out. And you also allow me to be me."
