Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellermen receive Grammy nod for 'Bayethe'
Image: Instagram/ Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini
Mzansi musicians Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode have received their first Grammy nod in the best global performance category.
The pair were nominated for the award alongside South African flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman for their single Bayethe.
The pair shared the news on with their followers on Instagram.
“I’ve just received my first Grammy nomination. God is the greatest #grammy65, posted Zakes.
In his mentions his wife was among the many sharing the excitement with the award-winning musician.
“More Grammys and Grammy nominations to come in the future,” posted Nandi Madida.
Wouter also took to his socials to share his excitement on what is now his fourth Grammy nomination.
“Wow, this is incredible, a dream come true. I loved creating ‘Bayethe’ with Nomcebo and Zakes. I’m thrilled to receive this, my fourth GRAMMY®️ nomination — am so grateful for the recognition for the work we’re doing. It’s very exciting to share South African music with the world and we hope to spread beautiful good energy with this song,” he posted.
The Grammy's official Twitter site also congratulated the stars.
“Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYS Best Global Music Performance nominees: @arooj_aftab & @shankaranoushka; @mattbworld & @eddykenzo; @burnaboy; @rockydawuni ft. @BLVKH3RO; and @wouterkellerman, @ZakesBantwiniSA & @Nomcebozikode: grm.my/3Ai0IR4,” the Grammys announced on Twitter.
The trio will compete against the likes of Burna Boy, Matt B, Aroof Aftab, Anoushka Shankar and Rocky Dawuni for the award at the 65th annual ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in February.
