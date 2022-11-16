Rapper Kendrick Lamar, also in the running for album of the year for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," received eight nominations overall, followed by Adele and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile with seven each.
Beyoncé leads Grammy nominees
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pop superstar Beyoncé led the field of musicians nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Adele, Harry Styles and others for the top prize of album of the year.
Beyoncé landed nine nominations for the highest honors in music. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.
Her album "Renaissance" will compete for album of the year with Adele's "30," "Harry's House" from Harry Styles, "Special" from Lizzo, and others.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar, also in the running for album of the year for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," received eight nominations overall, followed by Adele and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile with seven each.
The nominations set up a rematch between Beyoncé and Adele, who won album of the year in 2017. Adele said from the stage that she thought the award should have gone to Beyoncé's "Lemonade." Beyoncé has never won album of the year.
Her single "Break My Soul" will compete for record and song of the year.
Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song "All Too Well" also landed a nod for best song. Swift's latest album, "Midnights," was released after this year's eligibility window.
In the best new artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle.
The Grammys will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 5. Winners will be chosen by the nearly 13,000 musicians, producers and songwriters who belong to the Recording Academy.
