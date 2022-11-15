Miss Pru leaves Ambitiouz Entertainment after seven years

Miss Pru the DJ has parted ways with record label Ambitiouz Entertainment after sticking with them for seven years.
Taking to her socials, the DJ released a statement announcing her departure from the label
“Over the past couple of months I took a bit of a break from being active in making music and had taken this much deserved break to re-energise and redefine my artistic expression in a way that allows me to give the best I can to my supporters.”
Miss Pru is the oldest signed artist at the record label. While they were shedding artists, the DJ stayed on.
“Ambitiouz Entertainment played a big role in my career and so it is not an easy decision to announce my departure from the label. Myself and Ambitiouz Entertainment have amicably consented to part ways and I will forever be grateful for all their hard work and the value they've added to my brand,” read the statement.
Miss Pru has urged her followers to look after their mental health, revealing she was starting to feel like herself again after her struggles.
The DJ took to Twitter to highlight the importance of mental wellness.
“I’m starting to feel like myself again, Yoh, I went through it. Taking care of your mental health should be a priority. Not a lot of people will get it, but zinakekele.” she wrote.
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Miss Pru
Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa of Blaq Diamond revealed they are independent after they left the label.
In an interview with Podcast and Chill, the Summer Yomuthi hitmakers said they parted ways with the record label in December 2021 to grow a bigger market.
“It was between sticking with the label or choosing growth. We wanted growth more than anything because we wanted to tap into the African market. There was a clear disconnect between our vision and theirs. It no longer aligned. It was nice working with them. We just want to go shoot to the other side,” Sphelele said.
