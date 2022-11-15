'Me, LeBron and Ronaldo are having a bad season' — Cassper pushes back album

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced a two-year delay for the release of his next album, saying, like Ronaldo, he is having a bad season.
Cassper dropped Sweet And Short 2.0 last year but fans will have to wait until 2024 for any follow-up. The star took to social media on Monday to confirm that he is pushing the album back out of respect for the fans.
“Bana ba Stout not dropping any more because I respect the fans. We going to drop in 24 months.”
He compared himself to basketball and football legends LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying they were all having bad seasons and need a break.
“Me, Ronaldo and LeBron are having a bad season. As the 3 GOATS we need a break. I thank you”.
The Tito Mboweni hit maker told fans in August he doesn't need to make songs to survive any more.
“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive any more, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you, Team Nyovest,” he tweeted.
