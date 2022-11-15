×

'It's uncomfortable, painful & confusing' — Sophie Ndaba on living with diabetes

15 November 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Sophie Ndaba said she does not wish this disease on her enemies.
Image: Instagram/ Sophie Ndaba

After living with diabetes for almost a decade, actress and businesswoman Sophie Ndaba has opened up about the disease's physical and psychological affects. 

Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared awareness about the disease and her daily struggles. 

“It's a blue day. Know yourselves. Living with diabetes for almost a decade has taught me not to take life for granted. Being attacked, teased, laughed at was nothing. Even declared dead most times was nothing.

Let me tell you, living with diabetes is not something you wish on your enemy. It's uncomfortable, painful, confusing, deadly and 24/7 monitoring required. Trust me, prevention is better than cure,” she posted.

Almost two months ago the actress made headlines when Sunday World alleged Mercantile Bank had sold her Johannesburg home as she struggled to keep up her monthly instalments.

She told TshisaLIVE she did not appreciate being labelled an “ailing” person because she was living with diabetes.

“It doesn't matter how high or low powered you are. It does not give you the right as a journalist to write a mockery about a person who has trended for years, who has had many obituaries written about her, a person who every day wakes up and struggles with a killer disease that is diabetes. I'm a single mother and my children need me. I don't need the stress.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE two years ago, Sophie spoke about her battle with diabetes, saying it led to her blacking out while driving on a suburban road late last year.

“I am diabetic and my sugar levels were very high. I literally passed out. That is why, for me, I want to create awareness about the condition. My kids, everyone, were sad. They said: 'Mom, what if this had happened on the highway?' It happened on a normal road but the bottom line is that the car was wrecked.”

