Forget Wakanda, Ndlovu Youth Choir are our forever.
The choir is one of South Africa’s most talented acts, impressing audiences around the world and scoring big international deals. They recently grabbed the attention of fans across globe again with their rendition of Rihanna’s hit Lift Me Up.
The song is featured in Marvel’s latest Africa-inspired blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir gave it the real touch from the continent it needed.
The song was performed in the beautiful Moutse Valley in Limpopo and features powerful vocals and stirring harmonies.
The clip is less than a minute-and-a-half long but is enough to convince us Rihanna should totes have brought the choir in to sing with her on the song for the film.
WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir’s rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ is perfect
Digital Editor
Forget Wakanda, Ndlovu Youth Choir are our forever.
The choir is one of South Africa’s most talented acts, impressing audiences around the world and scoring big international deals. They recently grabbed the attention of fans across globe again with their rendition of Rihanna’s hit Lift Me Up.
The song is featured in Marvel’s latest Africa-inspired blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the Ndlovu Youth Choir gave it the real touch from the continent it needed.
The song was performed in the beautiful Moutse Valley in Limpopo and features powerful vocals and stirring harmonies.
The clip is less than a minute-and-a-half long but is enough to convince us Rihanna should totes have brought the choir in to sing with her on the song for the film.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure