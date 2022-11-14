This comes after Sonia took to her social media timeline alleging infidelity in her marriage with former soccer player Matthew Booth in a series of Instagram posts, including sharing receipts from Valentine's Day 2022 when the alleged affair began.
Sonia said she hired a private investigator to corroborate her suspicions. The investigation revealed Matthew had allegedly been dipping into their son's education fund to impress the other woman and his peers.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Matthew said the allegations were unfounded, and he was leaving his legal team to deal with the matter.
“It is the utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage that these allegations will cause, especially to out minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family,” read the statement.
Matthew also told TshisaLIVE he was not looking to speak further on the matter, saying his children are writing exams.
LISTEN | 'We love you a lot, we've got your back': Sonia Booth’s kids send her sweet b-day message
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Sonia Booth
Sonia Booth's sons have reassured their mother that she has their full support and unconditional love in a sweet birthday message they sent to her after a tough week.
The former Miss SA second runner-up took to her Instagram timeline to share a voice message she received from her sons Nate and Noah.
“Happy birthday mommy, we hope you have an amazing day relaxing, chilling. We want you to know that we love you a lot, we've got your back. Appreciate everything you've done for us. We are proud of you. We love you very very much. Enjoy your birthday, hope it's as special as you are,” they said.
Sonia expressed how the heartfelt message from her children had touched her.
“This melted my heart and made my day. Nate and Noah synchronising words to make up that message,” she captioned the post.
