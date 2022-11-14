Since his audition for Idols SA season 18, Thapelo Molomo has had the support of the police service, and after being crowned the winner on Sunday evening he plans to continue his work as a psychologist while pursuing his passion for music.
“The police service has been a family to me, very supportive. I am not going anywhere. I'm going to stay there and do my work and continue with music at the same time because I am passionate about both,” he told TshisaLIVE.
The 29-year-old walked away with a prize package including more R1m cash, made up of R350,000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account, R300,000 from Spotify and R350,000 from Mzansi Magic, access to a Standard Bank wealth manager, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher from Truworths and his live show outfits to the value of R100,000, R85,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records.
“I plan to touch lives and get myself property, for my daughter as well. I need to leave a legacy for my baby. That's really important for me,” said the latest local millionaire.
‘Idols SA’ winner Thapelo Molomo plans to buy property with his R1m prize
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Over the years, the 29-year-old sang as a background vocalist for gospel group Spirit of Praise and other renowned artists but in 2022 he decided it was his time to shine.
“I did a lot of background singing for a lot of artists. I also tried my own ways and realised I needed a bigger platform to show off my talent.
“Starting with a great foundation every time, staying humble, allowing yourself to go through the journey before going onto big stages, getting to learn and getting the experience is good.”
Prayer has been his go-to throughout his journey in the competition.
“I was praying and meditating, making sure I uplift my spirit first. My relationship with God sustained me. It's through His grace that I am here. I was really happy to be with Nozi in the top two. She's such an amazing lady. We connect in so many ways, spiritually more than anything,” he said.
