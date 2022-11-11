SNAPS | Sonia Booth shares DMs she got from strangers about Matthew’s 'cheating shenanigans'

“I won't kill myself over a man, not even for your legend ... I survived ICU, for a reason ... I was Sonia before Booth! Better recognise, put some respect on my name not so easy upbringing ... Everything Ive experienced prepared me for this. I will survive this too.”
On Wednesday Sonia shared a live video on her Instagram timeline.
She told her followers her husband had allegedly followed her to gym using the car tracker and searched her car while she was inside the gym.
In a clip Sonia can be heard screaming at Matthew and calling him a coward. She also said she was sharing the clip as evidence should anything happen to her.
“Me being tracked, my car searched using a spare key ... unfortunately for him I stepped out the gym as he was busy searching. Ten seconds later he steps out the gym for a ‘talk’, too late. Done with the lies,” she wrote.
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Sonia Booth
After Sonia Booth accused her husband, Matthew, of infidelity on Monday, there have been many developments, including random DMs from strangers sharing purported evidence of his alleged infidelity.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently she said the DMs consisted of pictures and a video of the unsuspecting couple.
In her expose Sonia said she had hired a private investigator to corroborate her initial suspicions. The PI followed Matthew and his alleged mistress on their escapades in Polokwane, Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga.
She assured her followers she would get through this as she had experienced far worse.
