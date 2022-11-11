×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

SA-made horror film ‘The Domestic’ on awards radar

By Herald Reporter - 11 November 2022

SA may not be famous for its horror film industry, but this is set to change following the great reception for The Domestic.

The locally produced horror movie received two awards at the US’s largest and longest-running horror film festival, ScreamFest LA 2022...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read