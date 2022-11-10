WATCH | ‘I hope you find what you are looking for’ — Sonia Booth to Matthew after alleging he ‘searched’ her car

Sonia blew the lid on the her husband’s alleged infidelity on Monday in a series of Instagram posts.

The SuperSport analyst and soccer legend Matthew was mum on Monday but later responded to claims by his wife Sonia, a former Miss SA runner-up, that he’s been having an affair.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Matthew said the allegations were unfounded, and he was leaving his legal team to deal with the matter.

Read the full statement below:

It is the utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage that these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.

The matter has been handed over to my attorneys who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.

I would like to appeal to Mrs Mthombeni-Moeller, the corporates and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust for the advancement of soccer development initiatives not to allow this personal matter to deter the good work that's being done, and that which lies ahead.