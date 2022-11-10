SPOTLIGHT | Wakanda returns to screens; fight to save Notre Dame documented; local film streams on Netflix

The wait is over with the arrival of one of this year’s most anticipated cinema & IMAX releases: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel to the blockbuster Black Panther (2018) takes us to a world of competing powers where Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) must fight to protect Wakanda, while forging a new path for her kingdom.

After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, his character T’Challa was not recast, and the sequel honours his legacy. Directed by Ryan Coogler (Creed 1 & 2, Space Jam, A new Legacy) many stars reprise their roles, including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira and Danny Sapani. With premieres in Nigeria and Johannesburg this week, presenter Collette Prince was out and about on the red carpet.

Spotlight also has a look at Notre Dame on Fire — the docu-realist film from veteran French director Jean-Jacques Annaud (The Name of the Rose, Seven Years in Tibet). The film follows the true story of those who put their lives on the line to save this masterpiece. Collette Prince spoke to Annaud about creating this captivating film. Showing at selected cinemas from November 11 2022.

Spotlight also includes a special feature of a film streaming on Netflix: Mense van die Wind. The plot centres on grief-stricken singer-songwriter Louw (Armand Aucamp) who returns to his family farm in an attempt to heal his broken heart. His journey to reconnect with his family and land while searching for a new sense of peace unexpectedly rekindles old flames. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with director David Schroder.

This week’s episode also features an insert of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) hosted in Lagos until November 12. This year’s focus is “Indigenous for Global”, taking African stories to international audiences. It opened with Prime Video’s award-winning psychological horror Nanny, releasing at cinemas from November 25. This year’s festival also offered a first-of-a-kind partnership with The Walt Disney Company hosting the African premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , paying tribute to the roots of the popular story.

Looking ahead to next week, don’t miss out as we start looking at important films leading up to the annual international campaign (from November 25) of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, with She Said leading off. Inspired by true events, we follow the journey of women who sought justice over sexual harassment/abuse allegations against one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, Harvey Weinstein, thereby sparking the #MeToo movement.