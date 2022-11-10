Scams are nothing new when it comes to using celeb names. The latest to nearly fall victim is actress Andrea Dondolo, who almost got scammed by someone claiming to be Generations creator Mfundi Vundla.
Taking to her Instagram timeline in true storyteller fashion, the actress gave a detailed explanation of how she almost got scammed.
“Yesterday morning I got a call from someone saying he is Mfundi Vundla. Well, I picked up a few subtle typos in the SMS but told myself to stop being so OCD. I called back and he said he will call back in 10 minutes with an international number ... I did wonder why but then told myself, this is Mr Vundla — rich people can call you with whatever number, maybe by the time he calls he will be on his private jet.”
Though there were definite red flags, Andrea convinced herself this could be the real deal.
“I was excited, shem, I won't lie. He said they are doing a production with Connie Ferguson and someone else — I can't remember the name, I was too excited. Six months' contract, I was like, 'yes, yes, yes,' before he even finished.
Andrea Dondolo reveals how she was almost scammed by 'Mfundi Vundla'
Journalist
Image: via Instagram
Scams are nothing new when it comes to using celeb names. The latest to nearly fall victim is actress Andrea Dondolo, who almost got scammed by someone claiming to be Generations creator Mfundi Vundla.
Taking to her Instagram timeline in true storyteller fashion, the actress gave a detailed explanation of how she almost got scammed.
“Yesterday morning I got a call from someone saying he is Mfundi Vundla. Well, I picked up a few subtle typos in the SMS but told myself to stop being so OCD. I called back and he said he will call back in 10 minutes with an international number ... I did wonder why but then told myself, this is Mr Vundla — rich people can call you with whatever number, maybe by the time he calls he will be on his private jet.”
Though there were definite red flags, Andrea convinced herself this could be the real deal.
“I was excited, shem, I won't lie. He said they are doing a production with Connie Ferguson and someone else — I can't remember the name, I was too excited. Six months' contract, I was like, 'yes, yes, yes,' before he even finished.
“Haybo, you can't blame me. I haven't really worked in the past two years with the journey of embracing my sangoma calling — even my shoe size has gone up from size 9 to 10 from two years of walking barefoot. I was beyond elated.
“He asked how soon can I come to Jozi for a meeting. Without thinking, I said: 'Tomorrow'.
“He then gave me a number and said I must call it — it is their travel agent, I must give the guy all the details and come back to him and tell him how much is a ticket. Honestly it was a bit odd, but I was like, rich people do things differently, maybe he wants to see if I take instructions well.”
Luckily, Andrea soon caught on to what was really going on. Read her full post below:
Meanwhile, Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene recently took to her Instagram timeline to set the record straight about being involved in an alleged bitcoin scam.
The actress was responding to an IOL article in which a man accused her of running a bitcoin investment scam.
“Don’t make your problems my problem. I am verified on social media. I have reported all the fake accounts. I don’t scam people of money. I do not do bitcoin, I do not do forex, I do not ask people to deposit money to me,” said Letoya.
“I am sorry for your problems, but it has nothing to do with me. You are messing with the wrong person.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure