In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Matthew said the allegations were unfounded, and he was leaving his legal team to deal with the matter.
Read the full statement below:
It is the utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage that these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.
The matter has been handed over to my attorneys who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.
I would like to appeal to Mrs Mthombeni-Moeller, the corporates and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust for the advancement of soccer development initiatives not to allow this personal matter to deter the good work that's being done, and that which lies ahead.
Matthew Booth breaks his silence on cheating allegations, expresses concern for his children
Journalist
Image: tshepo kekana
SuperSport analyst and soccer legend Matthew Booth has responded to claims by his wife Sonia, a former Miss SA runner-up, that he's been having an affair.
This after Sonia took to her social media timeline on Monday alleging infidelity in a series of Instagram posts, sharing receipts from Valentine's Day 2022 when the alleged affair began.
Sonia said she hired a private investigator to corroborate her suspicions.
The investigation revealed Matthew had allegedly been dipping into their son's education fund to impress the other woman and his peers.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Matthew said the allegations were unfounded, and he was leaving his legal team to deal with the matter.
Read the full statement below:
It is the utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage that these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.
The matter has been handed over to my attorneys who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.
I would like to appeal to Mrs Mthombeni-Moeller, the corporates and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust for the advancement of soccer development initiatives not to allow this personal matter to deter the good work that's being done, and that which lies ahead.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure