Innocent first opened up about drug addiction and abuse when he shared his story on the EFF's Twitter page in commemoration of Youth Month, speaking of the opportunities he lost due to drugs and being among the “lucky few to have survived”.
“Be careful of the choices you make. It’s amazing how time flies. Sometimes the choices you make can cost you many opportunities. When I got into the [acting] industry ... I got tempted and got involved in drugs and I regret losing so many opportunities. I lost so many good friends,” he said in the viral video.
In an interview with MacG and Sol on Podcast and Chill, he shared how addiction cost him everything when he was in his prime. He also spoke of going without sleep for days when he was high.
“Drugs are demanding. Like every minute you want to smoke. It doesn't matter what time it is, and with drugs like cocaine, you go for days without sleep. Three, four days without sleep, but you also have a shutdown ... and sleep for two days. There needs to be a balance. You go for three days without sleep, then three days sleeping when you can't keep anything down. Your body goes into a complete shutdown and you don't have an appetite.”
'Yizo Yizo's' Innocent Masuku set to detail how he lost it all on 'I Blew it' season 5
Journalist
Image: Twitter/Innocent Masuku
Former Yizo Yizo actor and anti-drugs activist Innocent Masuku will soon appear in the fifth season of Mzansi Magic’s I Blew It.
I Blew It follows South Africans who were once rich but recklessly spent their money until they had nothing left.
The actor, popularly known for his roles as Bobo on Yizo Yizo and Bakstina on popular SABC drama Tshisa, took to his Twitter timeline to share a snap of behind-the-scenes when shooting.
“I shared a different perspective of drug addiction on the reality show I Blew It ... which led me to [lose] everything I ever worked hard for. Please stay away from drugs,” he wrote.
Innocent first opened up about drug addiction and abuse when he shared his story on the EFF's Twitter page in commemoration of Youth Month, speaking of the opportunities he lost due to drugs and being among the “lucky few to have survived”.
“Be careful of the choices you make. It’s amazing how time flies. Sometimes the choices you make can cost you many opportunities. When I got into the [acting] industry ... I got tempted and got involved in drugs and I regret losing so many opportunities. I lost so many good friends,” he said in the viral video.
In an interview with MacG and Sol on Podcast and Chill, he shared how addiction cost him everything when he was in his prime. He also spoke of going without sleep for days when he was high.
“Drugs are demanding. Like every minute you want to smoke. It doesn't matter what time it is, and with drugs like cocaine, you go for days without sleep. Three, four days without sleep, but you also have a shutdown ... and sleep for two days. There needs to be a balance. You go for three days without sleep, then three days sleeping when you can't keep anything down. Your body goes into a complete shutdown and you don't have an appetite.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure