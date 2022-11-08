Lady Du has given artists the 411 on owning their own music and the business side of making it.
Taking to her Twitter timeline recently she shared the dynamics of how she produced her upcoming album.
“My album is produced by kids! I have no famous producers, I’m teaching kids the business! They all get equal royalties as me! Own your things I beg you! What someone else can do for you, you can do for yourself with the right connections. Study the game, forget the fame,” she wrote.
The amapiano star graced the cover of UK-based publication Kade Culture where she was dubbed the “Queen of Yanos (amapiano)”. Lady Du has shot three other commercial magazine covers around the world
In August she shared the logo of Lady Du Entertainment on Instagram, saying it will now only focus on girls who want to make it big in the industry because it has matured.
“My company turns 10 years next year, because it will be fully matured I will be working and developing girls only. I feel like females go through so much, I won’t be signing people. I don’t believe in giving people fish, I buy equipment for them to fish. Right now I’m building as much as I can to make sure they don’t have to look anywhere for sponsorship unless it’s brands for a party! We don’t sign to labels! We are the labels,” she wrote.
‘Study the game, forget the fame’ — Lady Du gives young artists advice
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du
Lady Du has given artists the 411 on owning their own music and the business side of making it.
Taking to her Twitter timeline recently she shared the dynamics of how she produced her upcoming album.
“My album is produced by kids! I have no famous producers, I’m teaching kids the business! They all get equal royalties as me! Own your things I beg you! What someone else can do for you, you can do for yourself with the right connections. Study the game, forget the fame,” she wrote.
The amapiano star graced the cover of UK-based publication Kade Culture where she was dubbed the “Queen of Yanos (amapiano)”. Lady Du has shot three other commercial magazine covers around the world
In August she shared the logo of Lady Du Entertainment on Instagram, saying it will now only focus on girls who want to make it big in the industry because it has matured.
“My company turns 10 years next year, because it will be fully matured I will be working and developing girls only. I feel like females go through so much, I won’t be signing people. I don’t believe in giving people fish, I buy equipment for them to fish. Right now I’m building as much as I can to make sure they don’t have to look anywhere for sponsorship unless it’s brands for a party! We don’t sign to labels! We are the labels,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure