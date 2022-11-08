Sonia Booth has accused her husband Matthew Booth of infidelity.
The former Miss SA exposed the soccer star's alleged infidelity in a series of Instagram posts, sharing receipts from Valentine's Day 2022 when the alleged affair began.
Sonia revealed that she hired a private investigator to corroborate her initial suspicions. The PI followed Matthew and his alleged mistress (who is also married) on their escapades in Polokwane, Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga.
“They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because Matthew Booth arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being 'Guilty', a wicked sense of humour...” she wrote on Instagram.
Sonia's own investigation revealed Matthew had allegedly been dipping into their son's education fund to impress the other woman and his peers and had been using her vehicle for their liaisons. The final straw was when Matthew allegedly stayed up at night making cheesecake for his mistress in their house, Sonia said.
After receiving the evidence, the former Miss SA 2001 arranged a sit-down with the woman's husband. The heartbroken husband allegedly corroborated her findings over coffee, which she documented with pictures and recordings.
The businesswomen assured her followers she would get through this as she had experienced far worse.
“I won't kill myself over a man, not even for your legend ... I survived ICU, for a reason ... I was Sonia before Booth! Better recognise, put some respect on my name not so easy upbringing ... Everything I've experienced prepared me for this. I will survive this too.”
See some of the posts below:
Sonia Booth exposes 'cheating' hubby Matthew Booth in 'show and tell'
Journalist
Image: Twitter
See some of the posts below:
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Sonia and Matthew Booth were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
An update will be included once received.
