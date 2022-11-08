×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

‘She’s a beautiful miracle’: Rebel Wilson welcomes baby via surrogate

Actress confirmed first relationship with a woman in June

By Reuters and Khanyisile Ngcobo - 08 November 2022
Actress Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via a surrogate. File photo.
Actress Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via a surrogate. File photo.
Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Actress Rebel Wilson introduced the world to her newborn daughter Royce Lillian on Instagram on Monday.

Wilson's baby girl was born via surrogate and the 42-year-old star was thrilled to share the news with her fans on the social media platform.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” said Wilson, who is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making ... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift.”

The Pitch Perfect star caused a stir earlier this year when she confirmed her relationship with Agruma in what many deemed as her “coming out”.

Wilson shared a loved-up snap with her girlfriend back in June, alongside a sweet and short caption.

I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince ... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she said.

According to US Weekly, this was seemingly in response to a planned expose by an Australian publication, which had reportedly given Wilson a deadline to respond to questions about the new relationship, “forcing” her to pre-empt this move with the announcement.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read