'I'm grateful to be alive' — Former ‘Idols SA’ finalist Mr Music survives bad car accident
Image: Instagram/ Mr Music
Lungisani “Mr Music” Mthethwa is grateful for a second chance at life after a bad car accident.
The former Idols SA star was travelling from Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, to Johannesburg on October 31 with his brothers when he got was involved in a car crash.
Recalling the experience, the singer said he was stationary at the traffic lights waiting on the green light when a truck driver, who he claims was drunk, smashed into the side of his car and attempted to run away.
“The truck came out of nowhere, I tried to even chase after him since my car was in ignition and he was trying to run away. It was smelling of fuel, but I wanted to know who is doing this to me. The left front tyre got off but we survived. We’re alive. To God, be the glory. I'm grateful to be alive,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Luckily, no-one one was injured.
“Thank God I'm OK, I don't know how I survived that but my brothers and I are fine.”
Mr Music said he wanted the other driver to pay for the damage caused to their vehicle.
He's now bonding with his family and focusing his energy on making new music.
“I just want to be home and be fine spending time with my family and I have free time to write some more music, because when I'm sad and down I take time to write more music for my people,”
Speaking about what he has in the pipeline, Mr Music said he had big plans for 2023 when he'll be showing his fans a different side of him.
“My fans should expect something new from me, there's a chapter that I need to unlock on my side, I think people only know the music side of me but there's more. Even though I will still be making music, there's just more they will see from me in the coming year.”
