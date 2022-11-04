On why she knelt before Cassper and what it is about him that made her appreciate him, she said the rapper and businessman has always been respectful towards her since the beginning of her career.
Zodwa Wabantu honours Cassper Nyovest by kneeling for him
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Zodwa Wabantu
A picture speaks 1,000 words, and Zodwa Wabantu kneeling before rapper Cassper Nyovest was appreciation wrapped in the act.
Taking to her Instagram timeline Zodwa shared a photo of herself kneeling before the rapper and captioned the post ''humbleness is the price”.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the reality star said the picture was taken in Menlyn were she, Cassper and Makhadzi were preforming over the weekend.
Zodwa said they sat at the same table and took pictures to celebrate their time together .
On why she knelt before Cassper and what it is about him that made her appreciate him, she said the rapper and businessman has always been respectful towards her since the beginning of her career.
“He has been a cool guy since I’ve been Zodwa Wabantu. I get the same attitude, I get the same respect and the same greetings. He can’t pass you even if we are not sharing the same table. He leaves his table to come and greet me. Last time we were booked in Durban together and we shared the same flights. We’ve always been cool when it comes to work."
Zodwa said she took a liking to Cassper's work ethic and he inspires her to expand her horizons
“He goes after his dreams. He makes new trends and businesses. He doesn’t wait for a hit song or relies on the brand as a musician. He does other ventures and businesses as a go-getter. He is from the street. He is like me definitely, that’s why maybe we understand each other.”
