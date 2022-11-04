“One of the reasons I decided to go back into radio with Hot 91.9 was because for too many years I worked on radio stations to generate revenue to be distributed to shareholders. That's what you are there for. For the first time in my life I wake up now because Hot 91.9 is essentially at the back end a non-profit organisation. All the profits are distributed straight into charity.
“So I wake up in the morning and before I go into thinking what the programming aspects are my first thought is I'm feeding schoolchildren, three old-age homes, two early childhood development centres and four animal shelters and then you say, 'OK now that we are doing that, let's go have fun',” he said.
Earlier this year, doctors confirmed Jeremy had stage 4 cancer, and he was put on treatment immediately. However, in August the media personality announced the cancer had progressed to the palliative care stage.
The loved media personality was given a private funeral on Thursday and a memorial service to celebrate his life will follow in due time, Sam said.
WATCH | From the archives — Jeremy Mansfield on why he joined Hot FM and going back to the heart of charity
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Herman Verwey
Veteran radio and TV presenter Jeremy Mansfield was extremely passionate about giving back, and returning to radio did that for him.
Jeremy died of liver cancer on Monday morning. His death was confirmed by his close friend Samantha Cowen.
The radio presenter worked at Radio 702, Highveld Stereo and Hot 91.9.
Following his death, an interview recorded in 2019 was reposted by King David on his podcast in honour of the late radio legend.
Jeremy shared his radio journey and the reason he made the decision to go back to the airwaves after a hiatus.
He said he grew up in a home were there was always an element of charity and compassion and that was what inspired him to join the station.
