SA flag flies high at AEAUSA awards as over 20 Mzansi ‘stars’ gets nominated, including Cyril Ramaphosa

Mzansi stars are flying the flag high after being acknowledged by African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA), alongside many other renowned artists in Africa.
AEAUSA is a NPO in New Jersey, US, to support, celebrate and uplift African entertainment and achievements.
The platform aims to showcase a united Africa, self-sufficient and willing and able to evoke social change that matters most in communities of Africans around the world.
Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, AKA, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi, DJ Zinhle, Black Coffee, Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola and Boity Thulo are some of the Mzansi stars nominated who have been taking strides within and beyond South Africa's borders and some have been recognised as internationally acclaimed artists.
EFF leader Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa were nominated in the “Most Influential African” category, alongside Nigerian star Wizkid and Elon Musk.
The awards ceremony will be held on December 18 and will be streamed live on YouTube.
Nominees include:
BEST MALE ARTIST
Black Sherif
ElGrande Toto
Nordo
Focalistic
Gims
Yo Maps
Wizkid
Fireboy
DML
Diamond Platnumz
Davido
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Kamo Mphela
Manamba Kanté
Blanche Bailly
Ayra Starr
Spice Diana
Zuchu
Haidy Moussa
Cleo Ice Queen
Tiwa Savage
Yemi Alade
BEST COLLABORATION
Popcaan — Elevate ft Imeru Tafari
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran — Peru
MONALISA — Lojay X Sarz X Chris Brown (remix)
Tiwa Savage — Somebody’s Son ft Brandy
CKay — WATAWI ft Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza
Macky 2 ft AKA — Beautiful Night
Future — WAIT FOR U ft Drake, Tems
Justin Bieber & Omah Lay — Attention
Chris Brown — Call Me Every Day ft Wizkid
Maluma — Mama Tetema ft Rayvanny
BEST HIP HOP/RAP ARTIST
Khaligraph Jones
Skinnyboi Kpanto
MC Caro
Cassper Nyovest
Sho Madjozi
Manifest
Sarkodie
Iba One
Roma Mkatoliki
Nasty C
BEST DANCER/GROUP
Mishaa
Kamo Mphela
Izzy Odigie
Christina A González
Poco Lee
Masaka Kids Africana
Afro-Afriqué
Fire K Stars
Angel Nyigu
Triplets Ghetto Kids
BEST DJ
DJ Zinhle
Uncle Waffles
Dj Private Ryan
DJ Subeer
DJ Black Coffee
DJ Man Chilu
Dj Young Chow
Dj Tunez
Dj Akua
Dj Afoo
BEST NEW ARTIST
Pabi Cooper
Okkama
Mudra D Viral
Anjella
Kamo Mphela
John Frog
Azawi
Askia
Asake
Black Sheriff
BEST AFRICAN COMEDIAN
Loyiso Gola
Mouhamadou Ndiaye
Trevor Noah
Broda Shaggi
AY
Miael Blackson
Shimumbi
Majah Hype
Basket Mouth
Bovy
MOST INFLUENTIAL AFRICAN
Ilhan Omar
Julius Malema
Aliko Dangote
Wizkid
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Strive Masiyiwa
Tidjane Thiam
Manu Chandaria
Elon Musk
See the full list here.
