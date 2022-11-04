×

Leisure

SA flag flies high at AEAUSA awards as over 20 Mzansi ‘stars’ gets nominated, including Cyril Ramaphosa

04 November 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a nod from the AEAUSA awards.
Image: GCIS.

Mzansi stars are flying the flag high after being acknowledged by African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA), alongside many other renowned artists in Africa. 

AEAUSA is a NPO in New Jersey, US, to support, celebrate and uplift African entertainment and achievements.

The platform aims to showcase a united Africa, self-sufficient and willing and able to evoke social change that matters most in communities of Africans around the world. 

Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, AKA, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi, DJ Zinhle, Black Coffee, Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola and Boity Thulo are some of the Mzansi stars nominated who have been taking strides within and beyond South Africa's borders and some have been recognised as internationally acclaimed artists.

EFF leader Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa were nominated in the “Most Influential African” category, alongside Nigerian star Wizkid and Elon Musk.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 18 and will be streamed live on YouTube.

Nominees include:

BEST MALE ARTIST 

Black Sherif 

ElGrande Toto 

Nordo 

Focalistic 

Gims 

Yo Maps 

Wizkid 

Fireboy 

DML

Diamond Platnumz 

Davido

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Kamo Mphela 

Manamba Kanté 

Blanche Bailly 

Ayra Starr 

Spice Diana 

Zuchu 

Haidy Moussa 

Cleo Ice Queen 

Tiwa Savage 

Yemi Alade

BEST COLLABORATION 

Popcaan — Elevate ft Imeru Tafari 

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran — Peru 

MONALISA — Lojay X Sarz X Chris Brown (remix)

Tiwa Savage — Somebody’s Son ft Brandy 

CKay — WATAWI ft Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza 

Macky 2 ft AKA — Beautiful Night 

Future — WAIT FOR U ft Drake, Tems 

Justin Bieber & Omah Lay — Attention 

Chris Brown — Call Me Every Day ft Wizkid 

Maluma — Mama Tetema ft Rayvanny

BEST HIP HOP/RAP ARTIST

Khaligraph Jones 

Skinnyboi Kpanto 

MC Caro 

Cassper Nyovest 

Sho Madjozi 

Manifest 

Sarkodie 

Iba One 

Roma Mkatoliki 

Nasty C

BEST DANCER/GROUP

Mishaa 

Kamo Mphela 

Izzy Odigie 

Christina A González 

Poco Lee 

Masaka Kids Africana 

Afro-Afriqué 

Fire K Stars 

Angel Nyigu 

Triplets Ghetto Kids

BEST DJ

DJ Zinhle

Uncle Waffles

Dj Private Ryan

DJ Subeer

DJ Black Coffee

DJ Man Chilu

Dj Young Chow

Dj Tunez

Dj Akua

Dj Afoo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Pabi Cooper

Okkama

Mudra D Viral

Anjella

Kamo Mphela

John Frog

Azawi

Askia

Asake

Black Sheriff

BEST AFRICAN COMEDIAN

Loyiso Gola

Mouhamadou Ndiaye

Trevor Noah

Broda Shaggi

AY

Miael Blackson

Shimumbi

Majah Hype

Basket Mouth

Bovy

MOST INFLUENTIAL AFRICAN

Ilhan Omar

Julius Malema

Aliko Dangote

Wizkid

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Strive Masiyiwa

Tidjane Thiam

Manu Chandaria

Elon Musk

See the full list here.

