Omuhle Gela left Uzalo high and dry after the terms of her contract were allegedly changed.
A source confirmed to Zimoja, revealing the actress decided not to show up for a shoot over the terms of her contract being changed after she moved from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal for the show.
Speaking to the publication, Omuhle confirmed the report but said she couldn't speak about it.
She returned to the small screen when joining season 8 of the show in February, playing the role of smart and calculating Nomaswazi Magwaza, the daughter of Njinji (played by Thembi Nyandeni).
Omuhle posted on her Instagram timeline: “I’ve made the decision to leave the show with immediate effect; everything said in this article is 100% true and I have nothing further to add or dispute.”
TshisaLIVE reached out for comment from Uzalo, this article will be updated when they respond.
Omuhle Gela leaves 'Uzalo' after terms of her contract allegedly changed
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
In July, when things were rosy, she posted on Instagram celebrating the success of the show.
Omuhle reacted to news of the SABC soap opera audience numbers reportedly peaking at 6.1-million viewers in June, up from 5.8-million in May.
In the post, Omuhle said with this being her first stint on SABC1 after her role in SABC2’s Muvhango as Busi Motsamai 12 years ago, she was grateful for the support she has been receiving.
“I'd like to genuinely thank my supporters on social media and in person. It's my first time doing a show on @mzansi_fosho and by God's grace my first one was the biggest show in South Africa.
“The love out there has been so real and overwhelming. Yoh! Also S/O [shout out] to the amazing cast and crew I found there for welcoming the new family with open arms and making us feel at home. Thank you for your endless DM's and for showing love and support to my craft. God bless.”
