‘My tumours are shrinking’ — Mark Pilgrim’s health update after surgery

Seasoned radio jock Mark Pilgrim has provided a positive update of his treatment journey by sharing that his tumours are shrinking and he's hopeful he will be back on his feet soon.
Mark confirmed his cancer diagnosis in February after 33 years in remission.
Taking to his socials he recorded himself in the ICU room on his day eighth at the hospital after surgery, saying he was hopeful to be back on radio soon.
“A quick message to say thank you to everyone who has been sending messages of support and prayers and love. Thank you so much. A quick update on my journey to health over the past couple of month. My tumours are shrinking and I'm on track to regain balance in my body.
"Over the past month I've had a bit of a hiccup with my lung with lots of fluid build up. I've got one of the top cardiothoracic surgeons in the country busy fixing me along with my incredible oncologist, so hopefully I'll be in ICU for just another week or two and once I'm out I'll be back on my feet and back on radio.”
Image: Instagram/ Mark Pilgrim
Mark's lungs had been accumulating liquid and he had to have them drained but it later led to surgery.
“Surgery later this afternoon to sort out collapsed lung and my 'ICU home' for the next week or so. To the staff and nurses at Milpark Hospital: you are my angels,” he posted.
One thing he posts about constantly is his love for wife Adrienne, who keeps him going in his fight against stage 4 lung cancer.
“Hospital day four, with my Adrienne by my side. One day, as we sip cocktails on the beach, with our toes in the sand and the girls laughing in the background, we’ll look back at these past months and say this was one hell of a journey and we got through it,” he wrote.
