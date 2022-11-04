As Smirnoff's Shaya Ingoma Top 10 Female DJ Search returns, Kalawa Jazmee record label owner Oskido has words of wisdom for those wanting to make the cut.
Between now and December 3, aspiring female DJs can enter the competition by posting on social media, using #ShayIngoma1818, a video of themselves playing a three-minute track produced from six songs.
Ten finalists will be selected to battle it out for the top spot and the 2022 Smirnoff 1818 Shaya Ingoma crown.
Oskido has mentored top African female DJ Zinhle and said he made sure to instil in her the importance of being more than an artist.
“Understanding the business side of music and not just being a DJ can help you rise to the top.
“There is no difference between a female DJ and a male DJ. We are all in music together. Those who are passionate about the craft and follow their passion will always be successful,” Oskido told TshisaLIVE.
When asked what advice he had for rising stars, Oskido had this to say: “Having an authentic playlist, being passionate about your craft and understanding your audience can help you stand out from the rest.”
Focus on your craft to make it to the top and stay there, Oskido advises upcoming DJs
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Last year's winner, Rosetta D33P, told TshisaLIVE the contest was life-changing.
“This competition unlocked so many fantastic opportunities for me, while also delivering a massive profile boost for all of the top 10 finalists. As a result of me winning the Smirnoff 1818 Shaya Ingoma Top 10 Female DJ search in 2021 I could take advantage of so many opportunities, including being first option as DJ at Smirnoff’s 2022 events, a three-month residency on a national radio station and the amazing trip to the Ibiza. I really want to wish this year’s entrants the best of luck.” she said.
