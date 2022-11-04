Bello no Gallo, real names Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa, have been discharged from hospital after their car crash.
The Gqom duo were travelling from Eswatini when the accident happened in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
Bello no Gallo’s manager Simphiwe Mkhize told TshisaLIVE the stars were hospitalised with minor injuries, with doctors promising a speedy recovery after being discharged.
After the pictures of the damaged car and paramedics attending to them, which had their industry fiends and fans sending get well wishes, the artists shared a picture of them in bandages and one holding a crutch when leaving the hospital.
“We are proud to announce that Bello no Gallo are going home after the car accident.
“We thank everyone who was praying for them, God answered your prayers. From deep down in our hearts we appreciate your love and support.”
Simphiwe Mkhize said the duo will take time off before going back to work.
“They will need to rest for a while before continuing their performances.”
Bello No Gallo discharged from hospital: 'We really appreciate your love'
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
Bello no Gallo, real names Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa, have been discharged from hospital after their car crash.
The Gqom duo were travelling from Eswatini when the accident happened in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
Bello no Gallo’s manager Simphiwe Mkhize told TshisaLIVE the stars were hospitalised with minor injuries, with doctors promising a speedy recovery after being discharged.
After the pictures of the damaged car and paramedics attending to them, which had their industry fiends and fans sending get well wishes, the artists shared a picture of them in bandages and one holding a crutch when leaving the hospital.
“We are proud to announce that Bello no Gallo are going home after the car accident.
“We thank everyone who was praying for them, God answered your prayers. From deep down in our hearts we appreciate your love and support.”
Simphiwe Mkhize said the duo will take time off before going back to work.
“They will need to rest for a while before continuing their performances.”
The stars have delivered their promise to fans by releasing their long-awaited song with DJ Tira, Sizwe Madlalose, Dezzodigo & Major Lab titled Ey’Ntabeni.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure