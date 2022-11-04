Musician Babes Wodumo is fiercely protective of her child. Opening up about why she was never comfortable with posting her child on social media, the Wololo hit maker said it was for his safety.
On the latest episode of her reality show with her husband Uthando Lodumo, the pair celebrated their child's first birthday.
“This is the first time my baby gets to interact with other people because he’s always at home with a limited number of people,” she said.
In previous episodes of the show she shared in-depth why she chose to hide her son.
“A lot of people don’t know this but as a new mom I really don’t want my baby to be seen or touched. Some people perform strange rituals and I don’t want my baby exposed to such.”
Catching up with TshisaLIVE before their reality show aired on Showmax, the pair said apart from showcasing their growing family and introducing new faces to the show, they will also give their fans a front row seat to their counselling sessions.
“We are going to counselling to make sure things are good between us as a couple, so this time is different. People will see we are seeking help and we are more mature. We are able to work well together without the noise.
“We are able to respect each other in marriage, it's more powerful,” Mampintsha told TshisaLIVE.
Babes Wodumo said therapy had helped their marriage.
“It's important to have a mediator in a marriage, like a therapist, because someone can hear both sides of the story. When it's just the two of you everyone wants to be heard.”
Babes Wodumo reveals why she kept baby Sponge hidden on social media
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
Musician Babes Wodumo is fiercely protective of her child. Opening up about why she was never comfortable with posting her child on social media, the Wololo hit maker said it was for his safety.
On the latest episode of her reality show with her husband Uthando Lodumo, the pair celebrated their child's first birthday.
“This is the first time my baby gets to interact with other people because he’s always at home with a limited number of people,” she said.
In previous episodes of the show she shared in-depth why she chose to hide her son.
“A lot of people don’t know this but as a new mom I really don’t want my baby to be seen or touched. Some people perform strange rituals and I don’t want my baby exposed to such.”
Catching up with TshisaLIVE before their reality show aired on Showmax, the pair said apart from showcasing their growing family and introducing new faces to the show, they will also give their fans a front row seat to their counselling sessions.
“We are going to counselling to make sure things are good between us as a couple, so this time is different. People will see we are seeking help and we are more mature. We are able to work well together without the noise.
“We are able to respect each other in marriage, it's more powerful,” Mampintsha told TshisaLIVE.
Babes Wodumo said therapy had helped their marriage.
“It's important to have a mediator in a marriage, like a therapist, because someone can hear both sides of the story. When it's just the two of you everyone wants to be heard.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure