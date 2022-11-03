'It’s all love' — Cassper Nyovest and Emtee bury the hatchet

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has apologised to Emtee for hurting him.

The pair seem ready to walk off into the sunset and in this case probably the studio and give their fans what they've always wanted, which is a collabo.

While they have been dubbed arch nemesis, Wednesday's turn of events might just be what the pair needed to finally shake on it.

Cassper took to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday to share a clip of Emtee saying that he had nothing but mad love for him and thanked Cassper for inspiring him with his first album titled Tsholofelo.

Cassper's tweet reciprocated the energy and has tweeps hopeful for a song and the rapper being on the line-up of #FillUpMmabatho billed for December.