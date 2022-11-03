'It’s all love' — Cassper Nyovest and Emtee bury the hatchet
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has apologised to Emtee for hurting him.
The pair seem ready to walk off into the sunset and in this case probably the studio and give their fans what they've always wanted, which is a collabo.
While they have been dubbed arch nemesis, Wednesday's turn of events might just be what the pair needed to finally shake on it.
Cassper took to his Twitter timeline on Wednesday to share a clip of Emtee saying that he had nothing but mad love for him and thanked Cassper for inspiring him with his first album titled Tsholofelo.
Cassper's tweet reciprocated the energy and has tweeps hopeful for a song and the rapper being on the line-up of #FillUpMmabatho billed for December.
It’s all love Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face to that I was sorry about the incident. You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully we can sort it out and move forward. I love you big dawg. See you soon https://t.co/Vt4o7axFVO— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 2, 2022
“It’s all love Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face too that I was sorry about the incident. You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully we can sort it out and move forward. I love you big dawg. See you soon,” tweeted Cassper.
Speaking to Pearl Thusi in an interview on BET's Behind The Story, Cassper said their fallout happened because Emtee ignored him when they were meant to record a song.
“With Emtee we were supposed to go to studio. He switched off his phone. I was so excited to be in the studio with him but he mized (ignored) me. Not only him, there’s a lot of people who mize me.” Cassper said.
Emtee explained Cassper’s claims in an interview on Mac G’s Podcast And Chill, saying he had feared that the rapper would be disingenuous.
“I don’t want to rock up there and have him feeling like, eh, so I wanted to pull up respectfully by myself. But then again, knowing the dude I don’t want no weird headlines to come out tomorrow. You find out that maybe while we were in studio he acted like we were cool and we’re recording, kante, he is taking a video of my crack,” Emtee said.