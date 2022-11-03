Costa Titch, real name Constantinos Tsobanoglou, is an artist hailing from Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
He started his career in the entertainment industry as a dancer, including being a backup dancer for Cassper Nyovest, and transitioned into being a rapper.
Speaking to Sowetan, the rapper detailed his journey into the music industry.
“Dancing has been a part of my life since I was 12. I had no idea I’d get into music. I used to have these visions of what I’d look like when I’m older. I guess over time that started shaping my intentions of being in the music industry.
"Being a musician started when I wanted to get one of my choreography videos on Channel O. I thought how can I get myself on TV? I realised the only way for that to happen was if I owned the music I was dancing to. That’s when the idea to jump into studio and make my own music came about.” he said.
‘He’s going to change the game’ — Costa Titch lauded by Akon
Akon sang Costa Titch's praises for the strides he's been taking in the music industry.
A clip of the Senegalese-American singer in an interview revealing that he listens to songs by the Areyeng hit maker circulated on social media recently.
“Costa Titch, check him out, that child is a problem. He's going to change the game, he's going to be a game changer,” Akon said.
Costa Titch shared the video on his timeline, speaking about what Akon mentioning his name meant to him.
“Big shout out to my brother Akon for the love. This honestly means the world to me,” he wrote.
