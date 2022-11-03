×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Baby bump alert! Lamiez and Khuli Chana are pregnant and ecstatic

03 November 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Khuli and Lamiez celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
Khuli and Lamiez celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram/Khuli Chana

Congratulations are in order for the Morules. Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are expecting their first child together. 

Lamiez revealed on Instagram they are soon going to welcome a baby.

The pair were not only celebrating their third anniversary but had a gender reveal too and are expecting a baby boy. 

“Ke nna Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Ngwetsi ya Bakwena ba ga Mogopa. Ke thedimogane e mmele o borethe, e e yareng e bapantswe le kgomo e e phale...Kwena e ntsho ya mogopa!!This next chapter in our lives? An answered prayer ka mohau wa Modimo Le Badimo Baka,” she wrote.

Lebogang Tlokwana aka Funny Chef, who's Lamiez's best friend, took to her Instagram timeline to congratulate the star.

“You’ve found your perfect match, a love story that we all dream of. With the hard work you put in your career, you deserve all this and more. Modimo le Badimo bao rata , bao bontshitse Lerato ka go fa motho wa pelo e ntle , wao tsamaisana le moya wa hao. My dawg? Congratulations ... kego rata kesa ikhutsi.”

Lamiez shared on her Instagram stories how she enjoyed their anniversary dinner.

“Today was so special. So perfect. We've cultivated a really good circle of friends and family But I just really miss my dad. Nne go short'a nyena fela.”

It's all love and good news in celebville. The Brinks are also expecting and they shared their exciting news. 

On Wednesday the couple announced on Instagram their bundle of joy is due in April 2023.

Clint said the news came at the perfect time for his birthday celebration. He expressed his gratitude to his partner as they expand their family after nearly six years of marriage.

“Here’s to 42. The best birthday present I could ask for. I am overwhelmed and grateful. I love you momma bear Steffi van Wyk-Brink,” he captioned the post. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read